Andhra Pradesh: Night Curfew extended till August 21 amid spike in covid-19 cases

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the night curfew imposed for containment of coronavirus. The government has issued orders extending the curfew, which currently runs from 10 pm to 6 am, till 21 this month. The decision was taken by the state government in the wake of rising coronavirus cases again. However, the government states that covid protocols must be followed.



Meanwhile, on Saturday, 69,088 coronavirus tests were performed in the state and 1,535 new cases erupted. While coming to fatalities,16 people lost their lives across the state. As many as 2,075 victims have recovered from the coronavirus. There are currently 18,210 corona active cases in the state.

The state has conducted 2,55,95,949 tests so far in the state. Andhra Pradesh has administered more than 2.42 Crore doses of COVID Vaccine till now. Out of which, 63.3 lakh are fully vaccinated and 1.78 Crore are vaccinated with at least one dose.