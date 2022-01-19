Andhra Pradesh: Night curfew implemented strictly, cops take over the city roads

The Night curfew is being enforced across Andhra Pradesh in the wake of rising coronavirus cases and the police are enforcing it from 11 pm to 5 am the next day strictly. However, exceptions were given for the emergency services.



It is learned that the curfew is being strictly enforced in major cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati where the cases have been hiked. The police have taken control of cities at night and are giving counseling to those who come out unnecessarily. The second show in movie theaters was also canceled due to the effect of the night curfew.

While the police were acting as armor, the streets of Vijayawada have gone vacant during the night. The police warned that action will be taken against those who come on the roads unnecessarily during the curfew.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 6996 fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,17,384 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, four deaths were reported on Tuesday including two in Visakhapatnam and one each in Chittoor and Nellore taking the toll to 14514. On the other hand, as many as 1066 new patients were cured in the last twenty-four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,67,762 and there are currently 36,108 active cases.