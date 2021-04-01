Andhra Pradesh: Nilam Sawhney takes charge as new State Election Commissioner

The former chief secretary and retired IAS officer Nilam Sawhney took over as the new State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The commission Secretary Kannababu and other officials laid wreaths and congratulated Nilam Sawhney on his appointment as the new SEC. It is learned that the tenure of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who has been the AP State Election Commissioner till now, ended on March 31.

With this, Nilam Sawhney has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh. The state government has sent a panel of three retired IAS officers to the governor's office for the appointment of a new election commissioner for the state. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has finalized her name to appoint as SEC.

Meanwhile, Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has retired to his post on Wednesday after completion of his tenure and held a press conference and briefed the media over the developments tool place in during the last two months. However, he expressed his satisfaction over his work and reiterated that he didn't over ruled the guidelines.

On the other hand, the speculations rife that the MPTC and ZPTC elections to be held soon in the auspices of new State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney and the schedule is likely to be released soon. It remains to be seen how the new State Election Commissioner would go forward with the elections.