Andhra Pradesh Organises world’s largest Parent Teachers Meeting

Amaravati : Today, the Government of Andhra Pradesh organised the world’s largest parent teacher meeting across the state. It is being conducted in 45094 government and aided schools across the state. 35 lakh students, 71 lakh parents, 1,88,266 teachers and more than 50 thousand public representatives are participating in mega PTM.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra’s education minister Nara Lokesh said - “Parent-Teacher Meetings are held everywhere..but our Parent-Teacher Meeting is a record for being the largest and most well attended. We have requested all peoples representatives also to be present. With these meetings, a spiritual bond is formed between the school and the parents. It paves the way for the golden future of the students. Through this meeting the problems of the schools will be known. Parents know how their children are studying. We are providing Holistic Progress Cards to the students. We are doing some tests in collaboration with the Health Department and are also including the report. Due to this, the parents and teachers will know how the health of the students is. This will help to take care of children's health.“

Minister Lokesh also spoke about the other initiatives being undertaken by the education department. Primary among them is the removal of the non-teaching workload from the teachers. Minister Lokesh also spoke about filling up the outstanding teacher posts in six months through a mega DSC. In line with th e decision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, all political events have been discouraged from schools. No political photos and colours are being used in schooled anymore. For students studying in class 1 to 12, Rs. 944 crores have been allotted for the “Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Student Kits”. Under the “Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme” the government of Andhra Pradesh is providing delicious, quality and nutritious food to lakhs of students respecting the local food habits.

Minister Lokesh also spoke about the importance of inculcating values, morals and morality in young students. In this regard, necessary changes are being incorporated in the curriculum.




























































































