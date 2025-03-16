Andhra Pradesh pays rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary.

The Governor said Potti Sriramulu's life serves as a poignant reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made for the greater good of society.

Potti Sriramulu stands as a symbol of selflessness, bravery, and the power of peaceful resistance. His legacy and sacrifices will always be remembered by future generations, the Governor said.

Chief Minister Naidu said Telugu people always remember the great man Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sriramulu.

"The sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu for a separate state is a testament to the determination of the Telugu people," CM Naidu posted on 'X' while paying rich tributes to him on his birth anniversary.

Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy issued heartfelt tributes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Potti Sreeramulu, commemorating the iconic freedom fighter's indelible legacy.

"As long as the people of Andhra exist, Sri Potti Sreeramulu will remain eternally memorable. His unwavering determination and selfless sacrifice for the creation of a separate state for the Telugu-speaking people will forever serve as an inspiration," Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a statement.

Minister for Information Technology Nara Lokesh also paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu on his birth anniversary.

He stated that the great man undertook a hunger strike and sacrificed his life for the establishment of Andhra Pradesh.

"The life of Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the establishment of Telugu state, is an ideal for everyone. His sacrifice is unforgettable. He worked throughout his life for the truth, non-violence and upliftment of the poor as taught by Mahatma Gandhi. Let us all re-dedicate for the realisation of the dream of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu," said Lokesh.

Ministers and leaders cutting across party lines recalled the supreme sacrifice made by Potti Sriramulu for the cause of a separate state for the Telugu people.

Potti Sriramulu died in 1952 after a 56-day hunger strike in Madras demanding a separate state for Telugu people. In 1953, Andhra State with Kurnool as the capital was carved out of then Madras State.

Following the re-organisation of states on a linguistic basis, Andhra State was merged with Telugu-speaking Telangana to form Andhra Pradesh in 1956.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh as a separate state in 2014.