Andhra Pradesh: Pigeon with Chinese badge spotted in Prakasam, police starts probe

A pigeon with a rubber tag was spotted in Nehru Nagar in the Chimakurthy mandal of the Prakasam district. A young man named Nagraj spotted the pigeon in a local apartment and found a rubber tag market with Chinese letters on its foot with 2019 and 2207 codes. It has been reported that pigeons often come to his house and in the process, Nagraj noticed that a pigeon's leg was tagged with something new.



Against this backdrop, Nagaraj immediately informed VRO and the police. VRO reached the scene and examined the pigeon. It is learned that similar incidents have taken place in the state of Odisha in the past as well. Similar pigeons were caught in Dashrathpur and Harikrishnapur in Puri district under Mar Sagai PS of Kendrapada district with VHF Vizag 19742021 printed on the legs.

Similarly, a Pigeon was found in Puri district last Monday where police found one foot named aluminum in Chinese letters and the other with a 37-digit tag. Currently, the incident has caused a stir locally and the police have started the probe.