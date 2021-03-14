Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes 5.7kg of gold in Guntur district

Guntur district Gurajala DSP Jairam Prasad said that about 5 kg and 700 grams of gold were being transferred from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. He disclosed the details at a press conference held at the local police station on Saturday.

The DSP said that police seized the gold moving in a car during a vehicle check at 11 a.m. on Saturday at a check post in Dachapalli zone.

The investigation revealed that Laxman and Vijay Nath from Hyderabad were mobilising the gold to Guntur. The gold is valued at about Rs 2.47 crore, the DSP said.

He said legal action would be taken if the documents relating to gold were not in order. Gurjala CI Umesh and SI Balanagireddy participated.