Andhra Pradesh: Police sets up restrictions from entering the CID office in Guntur

The police have barred anyone from going to the CID office in Guntur in the wake of the arrest of TDP MLC Ashok Babu. Barricades were set up at GGH and a check post was set up at the bridge there. The TDP leaders were stopped as they tried to march towards the CID office. With the sanctions, former minister Nakka Ananda Babu and former MLA Tenali Shravan Kumar dispersed from there.



Meanwhile, the Telugu youth leaders raised concerns over police restrictions and demanded that their leaders be allowed to meet Ashok Babu. With this, the police arrested Telugu youth leaders Malleshwara Rao and Ravipati Sai Krishna.

Police denied permission to former minister Devineni Uma and some other leaders to go to the CID office this morning to meet the arrested MLC Ashok Babu. The TDP leaders got into an altercation with the police in this regard. Police later arrested the leaders, including Devineni Uma.

The TDP MLC Ashok Babu was arrested by AP CID officials on Friday morning. The officers who took Ashok Babu into custody have shifted him to the Guntur CID office and are investigating. CID officials said that Ashok Babu had given false information that he had qualified B.Com while he was working as an Assistant Commercial Officer.