Andhra Pradesh: Ram Gopal Varma questions govt's right to fix movie ticket prices

Vijayawada: The issue of government fixing movie ticket prices in the state took a new turn on Tuesday with director Ram Gopal Varma posing a series of questions to cinematography minister Perni Venkatramaiah(Nani). In his tweets, Varma asked what is the role of government in deciding the ticket prices. "Why the government has failed to give subsidy to movies on par with education and health? Will the government set up theatres to provide entertainment to common man with low prices? Dual price system is only alternative to protect film industry. The government can purchase tickets and sell them at low prices to common man. The government has no right to interfere in private business. The minister should answer the questions," he said.



It may be noted that the gap between state government and film industry is yet to be bridged on ticket prices issues. The state government appointed a committee to solve the ticket prices row. Minister Perni Nani also conducted a series of meeting with exhibitors and distributors to settle the issue. Several producers are eagerly waiting for early solution to the issue to release their movies for Sankranti festival.

Meanwhile, the advocate general on Tuesday informed the High Court that the state government formed a committee with officials and film industry personalities as per the directions of the court to settle the ticket prices issue. He said the committee met on December 31 and again it will meet on January 11 to discuss the matter to come to a conclusion. After completion of the hearing, the High Court posted the next hearing in the case to February 10.