Andhra Pradesh records 1062 new Coronavirus cases, tally reaches 22,259

As many as 1062 new Coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past twenty-four hours out of 27,643 samples tested taking the tally to 22259 cases so far. The cases include 1052 local cases, 9 migrants, and 2 foreign returnees. On the other hand, the state has reported twelve deaths with three from Kurnool, two each in Anantapur, Krishna, West Godavari and one each in Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Guntur respectively. With this, the death toll has reached 264.

Meanwhile, the number of persons recovered stands at 11101 along with 1332 patients getting discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the active cases remain at 10,894. The state has so far conducted a massive number of 10,77,733 tests in the state.

The state health department has been releasing the district wise data in which Chittoor district topped the list today with 255 cases while Kurnool takes the first place with overall 2722 cases.



