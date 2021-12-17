Andhra Pradesh: Recruitment of vacancies in Medical and Health Dept. goes at a brisk pace

TheAndhra Pradesh state government is going forward to strengthen the human resources in the Department of Medical Health to provide quality medical services to the people. With CM YS Jagan giving the green signal to fill the vacancies and sanctioning the required new posts, the Medical Health Department has already given notifications for the recruitment of 5,854 posts at the state and district levels. Of these, 1,554 are state-level recruitment posts and 4,300 are district-level recruitment posts.

At the state level, applications were received for 590 posts in the Public Health and Family Welfare Department, 68 posts in Medical Education, and 896 posts in the AP Medical Policy Council. Officials said 9,557 applications were received for a total of 1,554 posts. These are currently under consideration. It is said that the appointments will be made for some posts by the end of this month and for the remaining posts by the end of next month.

While 1,317 posts related to the public health department were notified at the district level and a total of 21,176 applications were received. The application review process will be completed by the end of this month and appointments will be made. It is noted that the applications received will be considered by the 10th of next month and appointments will be made. Also, the acceptance of applications for 973 posts at the district level has been completed for the AP Medical Policy Council, which will be examined and appointments will be finalized by the 14th of next month. The officials have told that 9,700 posts have already been filled in the health department as per the directions of the chief minister.