Andhra Pradesh registers 1186 new coronavirus cases and 10 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1186 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 20,15,302 while the death toll has increased to 13,867 with 10 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours including four in Krishna, two in Nellore, one each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam districts respectively.



On the other hand, as many as 1396 new patients were cured on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 19,86,962 and there are currently 14,473 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari reported 175 new infections on Wednesday, followed by Chittoor 171 and Nellore 156 while Kurnool district has logged less number of cases with 13 cases.

Andhra Pradesh conducted 56,155 Covid-19 tests till Wednesday amassing a total of 2.67 crore tests approximately across the state. The state has been conducting the vaccination for the people of age group 18-44. And so far 3 crore people were vaccinated across the state including first and second doses.











