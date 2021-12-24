Andhra Pradesh registers 2 more Omicron cases

Visakhapatnam/ Kakinada: Andhra Pradesh records two more Omicron cases -- one in Visakhapatnam and the other in Kakinada in East Godavari district.

Health officials confirm that both the patients have been quarantined and are under strict medical supervision.

With this, the tally of the new Covid-19 variant rises to four in the State. It's the first case both in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

The first case was reported in Vizianagaram, the second one in Tirupati, the third and fourth cases in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district respectively. A 33-year-old person from Visakhapatnam, who returned from the UAE, got infected with the variant. After identifying the initial symptoms of Covid-19, he was admitted to a private hospital on December 16. "However, the genome sequencing results showed positive for Omicron. His condition is said to be stable," said District Medical and Health Officer S Tirupathi Rao.

The health officials said the genome sequencing results of both the patients from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari arrived on Wednesday night. They mentioned that tracing was also carried out among the primary contacts of the Omicron positive patients.



So far, a total of 53 international travellers and nine contacts were found Covid-19 positive and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Hyderabad.

Health officials advised the public not to get carried away by fake messages or forwards on social media, but continue to consider all precautions, including following social distance, wearing a mask and keeping hands clean. They add that if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, there could be a surge in cases in new year as people would be gathering at various New Year and Sankranthi celebrations.