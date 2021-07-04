Andhra Pradesh registers 3175 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3175 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Thursday against the tests conducted for about 94,595 people taking the total tally to 19,02,923. While coming to the fatalities, 29 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,844.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing with 3692 new recoveries in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 18,54,754 while the active cases stand at 35,325.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 662 cases followed by 473 in Chittoor and 398 in West Godavari district respectively while Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 59.



The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted, 2,23,63,078 corona tests so far.

