Andhra Pradesh registers 3464 new coronavirus cases and 35 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported 3464 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Thursday against the tests conducted for about 93,759 people taking the total tally to 18,96,818. While coming to the fatalities, 35 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,769.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing with 42745 new recoveries in the last twenty-four hours while the active cases stand at 37,323.

According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 667 cases followed by 587 in Chittoor and 397 in West Godavari district respectively while Kurnool district has registered the least number of cases with 78.

The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end. The state has conducted, 2,21,77,951 corona tests so far.