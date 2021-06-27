Andhra Pradesh registers 4450 new coronavirus cases and 33 deaths today

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 4250 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Sunday against the tests conducted for about 95,327 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,79.872. While coming to the fatalities, 33 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,598.

On the other hand, the recovery rate has been increasing where 5770 new recoveries while the active cases stand at 44,773.



According to the district-wise data, East Godavari district has reported the highest cases reporting 890 cases followed by 673 in Chittoor and 417 in West Godavari district respectively while Vizianagaram district has registered the least number of cases with 102.



The state Department of Health released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus on Friday to this end. The state has conducted, 2,17,32,934 corona diagnostic tests so far. Meanwhile, there are reports that one Delta plus case has been witnessed who go treated. While the samples of primary contacts of Delta plus patients were sent for tests.



