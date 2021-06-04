Andhra Pradesh reports 10,413 new coronavirus cases and 83 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Friday, as many as 10,413 new cases out of 85,311 samples tested taking the total number of cases to 17,38,990 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 83 people ha ve been dead due to dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 11,296 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 15,469 people recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,33,773 till date.

Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 2075 cases followed by 1574 in Chittoor, 865 in Anantapur district respectively. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district has registered least number of cases with 293.



