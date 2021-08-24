Andhra Pradesh reports 1248 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths today - August 24, 2021

In the lastest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state medical and family welfare department, the state has registered 1248 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total cases to 20,04,590. While coming to the fatalities, the death toll has increased to 13,750 including 15 new deaths in the last twenty four hours.



On the other hand, as many as 1715 new patients were declared cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 19,77,163 The number of active cases have been at 13,677.



According to the district-wise data, West Godavari district has reported the highest cases with 238 followed by 166 in Chittoor and 148 in Krishna district respectively. Kadapa district has registered the least number of cases with 19 cases. The state medical and health department had released the Health Bulletin on Coronavirus to this end.



The state has conducted 2,61,98,824 tests so far including 58,890 samples undergone tests in the last twenty four hours.



