Andhra Pradesh reports 12,768 new coronavirus cases and 98 deaths today

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, as many as 12,768 new cases out of 98.048 samples tested taking the total number of cases to 17,17,156 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 98 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 11,132 while the recoveries has been increasing daily with as many as 15,612 people recovering from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stand at 1,43,795 till date.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 2703 cases followed by 1551 in Chittoor, 1506 in Anantapur respectively.



