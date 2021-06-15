Andhra Pradesh reports 5741 new coronavirus cases and 53 deaths 

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have witnessed a decline for the last month. Meanwhile, the deaths have also seen a drastic fall from the last four days with 59 fatalities on Tuesday. According to the health bulletin released a while ago, in the last 24 hours, 87,756 people in Andhra Pradesh underwent coronavirus tests and 5,741 were diagnosed with coronavirus positive taking the total number of cases to 18,20,134.

On the other hand, 10,567 people have recovered from the dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 17,32,948. Currently there are 75,134 active cases. As many as 2.06 people in the state have undergone corona diagnosis tests.

Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 831 cases followed by 830 in Chittoor, 703 in West Godavari district respectively. Meanwhile, Kurnool district has registered least number of cases with 130.



The Andhra Pradesh government has prepared an advance plan in the wake of the Third wave warnings and made special arrangements for training of medical staff in pediatrics. A Cabinet sub-committee chaired by state medical health minister Alla Nani on Tuesday met on covid prevention.



