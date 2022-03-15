Andhra Pradesh reports 59 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 59 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,943 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,730. On the other hand, as many as 83 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,690 and there are currently 523 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 28 new infections, followed by East Godavari 8 West Godavari 7 while Guntur has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.33 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 10,914 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 2,568 cases and 97 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.