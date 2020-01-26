Top
Andhra Pradesh: Republic Day celebrated on a grand note in Vijayawada

Highlights

The Republic Day celebrations are celebrated at the Indira Gandhi Municipal corporation stadium in a grand note.

The Republic Day celebrations are celebrated at the Indira Gandhi Municipal corporation stadium in a grand note. The state Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unfurled the tri colour national flag and received the guard of honour. Parade of various police department contingent is underway.

Tableaus of various government departments are colorfully decorated and displayed in the stadium. Tableaus of Medical and health. , forest irrigation, panchayat ran and rural development, village secretariats, prohibition and excise, education, YSR Pension, housing, social welfare, animal husbandry, agriculture ad other departments were displayed on the occasion.

The event was attended by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, High Court Chief Justice JK Maheshwari, DGP Gautam Sawang, several ministers and officials.

