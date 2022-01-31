Andhra Pradesh: Salaries will be paid according to new PRC, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana clarified that the salaries of the employees will be paid as per the new PRC. He said they were trying to pay salaries on the same date. The Committee of Ministers met with the CM to discuss the respective issues in the wake of state-wide concerns over PRC GOs. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and Finance Ministry officials met Jagan.

Later, Botsa Satyanarayana told the media that once GO is given, wages will be paid accordingly including fitment, HSA, and DA. He said the unions had been invited to the talks by a committee of ministers appointed by the government. He said they have been waiting for three days. Botsa explained that as per the unions demand, the government is paying the salaries on a single date. He questioned how the Committee of Ministers could make recommendations without knowing the opinion of the unions.

Minister Botsa commented that how can the employees working in AP have no faith in the leadership here. "It is important to remember that there are repercussions for speaking out to humiliate the government," he said. As responsible persons, as custodians of the people of the state, the ministers are nowhere found making irresponsible statements. "Employees should put forth their demands keeping the difficulties of public and government.