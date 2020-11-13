Andhra Pradesh: Sand can be bought from anywhere in the state through offline

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made key changes in the sand policy. The revised sand policy was released on Thursday. According to the latest policy, people can take sand from the reach they like. They can take a look at themselves and pay the money on the spot and take the sand. The state government will delegate the responsibility of sand excavation, storage and sale to the Central Government Agencies and Central Public Sector Undertakings on nomination basis. The respective companies have to pay the prescribed amount to the government in addition to synergy and other taxes.

In case the Central Public Sector Undertakings and Central Government Agencies do not come forward, the Government will finalize the minimum tender prices and select the companies with technical expertise and financial cushion through technical and commercial bids. The 13 districts of the state are divided into three packages.

The first package covers Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, the second package includes West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and the third package includes Nellore, Anantapur, Krishna, Kurnool and Kadapa. AP Walta amended the AP Minor Mineral Concession Rules to enable sand mining, storage and sale.

Sand excavation in Patta lands will be stopped and dredging will be done in Prakasam and Dhawaleswaram barrages to increase availability. This will be done in collaboration with the Departments of Underground Mines and Water Resources. As per new policy, transport arrangements from stock yards / reach should be made by the customer.

People can carry sand for free on their own needs on bullock carts while the sand is given free of cost to the people of the villages near the Reachs, to the weaker sections, for government housing and to houses built under the Assistance-Rehabilitation Program.