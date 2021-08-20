Andhra Pradesh: Schools to have 188 working days in the Academic year 2021-22

Andhra Pradesh: The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has released the Academic Calendar for the current (2021–22) academic year with are 70 holidays and 188 working days. In addition to the baseline examinations, 4 formative (structured) examinations, 2 summative (abstract) examinations and pre-final examinations will be conducted. It is learned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the calendar at a function held at P. Gannavaram ZP School in East Godavari district on the 16th of this month.



The SCERT has redesigned this academic calendar and curriculum in a way that has never been done before. Led by SCERT Director Dr. B. Pratap Reddy, 35 experts from various disciplines participated in its design. The details of schools, district teacher training institutes and teachers in the state have been added this time as per the governance plan. In addition to the provisions of the Right to Education Act and the Children's Rights Act, the curriculum incorporated an integrated curriculum as prescribed by the Centre in the new curriculum.

The topics such as school safety, disaster management, joint programs of central and state governments, comprehensive education, adult education, teacher training, teacher competency enhancement, scouts and guides, NCC, career guidance were incorporated. Among the programs and reforms undertaken by the state government are Amma Vodi, Manabadi Nadu – Nedu, Jagananna Gorumudda, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, English medium education in government schools, various newly developed apps, curriculum reforms, libraries were embedded. There are 6 types of schools in the new education system being implemented by the state government, Nadu- Nedu, laptops for students, Rangotsavam, Kalautsav, The India Toy Fair, Ekabharat Shrestha Bharat, Monthly Celebration, Corona Period, Corona Aftermath, Games Competitions, Science Fairs, Quizzes, Quizzes, Quizzes, Quizzes, Said about health programs.



The curriculum is designed to provide self-reading, supervised reading, preparation for competitive exams as well as a water clock, games, revision, revision teaching, and library activities in addition to teaching in each school. It is also designed that the first and third Saturday will be held as No-bag‌ Day. Students from 9th to 12th grade are advised to be aware of career guidance once a week. The Co-curricular activities from 8 a.m. to 8.45 p.m. Students in the corona background are advised to take proper precautions and make them aware of them. The focus has been made that the foundation schools introduced in government schools run well. The teachers are entitled to tell stories to the students with much care and enthusiasm.