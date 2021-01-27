Andhra Pradesh: SEC asks officials to prioritise elections besides welcoming unanimous polls

The State Election Commission has intensified its efforts to ensure smooth conduct of panchayat elections in the state. In this backdrop, the Election Commissioner conducted a video conference to give direction to the authorities on the steps to be taken. CS, DGP, Panchayati Raj Chief Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Commissioner Girija Shankar, Collectors of all districts, SPs and District Panchayat officials participated in the video conference. SEC is reviewing with the authorities on the arrangements for the panchayat elections.

The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has directed the officials to welcome the unanimous polls. However, he clarified that to ensure that the elections are given priority. The SEC has reportedly said that the vaccination program is not halted and advised that all the employees co-operate for the elections. He further clarified that if the state government employees are not in position to co-operate for elections, the central force be deployed for the smooth conduction of elections.

Meanwhile, the SEC also directed the officials to keep the volunteers away from the elections and see that the government welfare programs halted till the elections are completed.

The nomination process for the first phase panchayat elections will begin from the 29th of this month. Arrangements are being made for the filing of nominations. Earlier, SEC and CS separately explained to the Governor the steps being taken to conduct the elections with mutual support.