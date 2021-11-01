Andhra Pradesh: SEC releases schedule for elections of remaining local bodies

The schedule for the elections of the remaining corporations and local bodies in Andhra Pradesh has been released. The State Election Commission has issued notifications to 12 municipalities, including Nellore Corporation. Elections will be held for 533 panchayat wards, 85 MPTCs, and 11 ZPTC seats. The elections will be held on November 14, 15,16 respectively.

Polling for the panchayats will be held on the 14th of this month and counting will take place on the same day while Polling for municipalities and corporations will be held on the 15th of this month followed by counting on the 17th. Meanwhile, the polling for MPTC and ZPTC will be held on the 16th of this month followed by counting on the 18th. The nomination process for all local bodies will take place from November 3 to 5 this and the election code will come into force from today in the areas where the elections will be held.

Akividu, Jaggaiahpet, Kondapalli, Dachepalli, Gurjala, Darshi, Kuppam, Buchireddypalem, Bethancharla, Kamalapuram, Rajampeta, Penukonda are the municipalities where the elections would be held.