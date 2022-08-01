Andhra Pradesh: Seven arrested in Haritha Varshini suicide case in NTR district

Police have arrested seven people in the case of Haritha Varshini, a student who was harassed by recovery agents in Nandigama of NTR district. Among them, three managers and four recovery agents were arrested and sent to remand. The police explained that Harshini's father had used six lakh rupees through two credit cards. Managers went home to collect them.



As the father was not at home at the time, the recovery agents acted against the family members and the daughter Haritha Varshini, who was deeply depressed and committed suicide leaving a suicide note. It is learnt that a call center has been set up at Mugalrajpuram in Vijayawada and recovery is being done from the customers.



According to the complaint of Haritha Varshini's mother, a case has been registered and seven accused have been arrested. The police said that the recovery agents should follow the RBI guidelines and should not engage in humiliating attacks.