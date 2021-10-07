Andhra Pradesh: Singanamala MLA escapes a major accident in Anantapur

Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavati of Anantapur district escaped a major accident after a car she was travelling in was involved in a road accident as it was hit by another vehicle from behind. The MLA's car was slightly damaged in the incident while the front part of the car that hit the MLA's car was crashed.

According to Anantapur Rural CI Muralidhar Reddy, MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavati returned from the ISKCON temple at Somuladoddi in the Anantapur suburb on Wednesday night.

As soon as the MLA's vehicle turned onto the National Highway at Somuladoddi, a speeding Ford Figo car came from behind and collided with it. Fortunately, there was no danger to the MLA. Both cars were damaged in the crash. MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavati along with the driver and gunmen were in the MLA's vehicle while there are two persons along with the driver were in the Ford Figo vehicle.

Meanwhile, the front part of the Figo vehicle was crushed. However, as the airbags inside opened, the passengers escaped safely. Anantapur Rural police have registered a case over the incident.