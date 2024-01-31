Andhra Pradesh: SIPB clears proposals worth Rs 22,302 cr

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared a chain of investment proposals worth Rs 22,302 crore for establishing energy industries that would provide 5,300 jobs.

The SIPB meeting, presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday, cleared the proposal of JSW Neo Energy Ltd to set up four solar power projects across the state to produce 3350 megawatt power with an investment of Rs 12,065 crore.

JSW will establish 400 mw, 1,050 mw, 1050 and 850 mw solar power units at Chakrayapeta in YSR district, at Mudigubba in Sri Satya Sai District, at Rapthadu (and Kanaganapally) and at D. Hirehal (and Bommnaal) in Anantapuram District respectively. These units will provide direct employment to 3300 people.

It will also establish 171.60 MW wind power projects at Kunukuntla in Owk mandal of Nandyala district and at Jaladurgam in Peapully Mandal of Kurnool district with Rs.1287crore investment and employment potential for 200 persons.

Aqua Green Engineering Management Pvt Ltd will establish 1000 mw solar power unit at Puligundlapally in Talupula mandal of Sri Satya Sai District with an investment of Rs.4000crore and employment potential for 1000 persons.

Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd will establish 200 MW wind power unit at Aspari in Kurnool district with Rs. 1350 crore investment providing 200 jobs.

Renew Vikram Shakti Pvt Limited will establish 600 MW wind power projects in Sri Satya Sai and Anantapuram districts with Rs.3600crore investment having employment potential for 600 persons.

Deputy Chief Minister (PR& RD) B Muthyala Naidu, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, minister for energy P Ramachandra Reddy and others were present.