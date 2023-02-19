Andhra Pradesh soaks in Shiva devotion

Vijayawada: Maha Shivaratri was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the state on Saturday as the lakhs of devotees thronged the Shiva temples offering special prayers.

Famous and historical Shiva temples in the state were decked up for the Shivaratri. Siva temples reverberated with chanting of "Chidananda Roopa Sivoham Shivoham", and "Om Namah Shivaiah", "Shambo Hara Hara Mahadev" and "Jai Bholenath".

Major Shiva temples like Srisailam, Kurnool, Nandyala, Palnadu, Tirupati, and pancharama kshetras in Godavari districts saw a sea of humanity as lakhs of devotees took the holy dip in Krishna and Godavari rivers and offered prayers followed by fasting and night long Jagarna.

Heavy police bandobust was made to prevent any untoward incident. Lakhs of devotees thronged the temples of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, Maha Nandewshwara Swamy temple at Mahanandi, Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple in Banagaanpalli, Bugga Rameshwaram temple in Kalva Bugga, Om Karam and at several other places.

In the Palnadu region, Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple at Kotappakonda witnessed a huge rush of devotees since the wee hours of Saturday. The devasthanam authorities perform special pujas like Eka dasa rudrabhishekam, Laksha Bilwarchana to the presiding deity Trikoteswara Swamy. Elaborate arrangements were made for the darshan of lakhs of devotees. Sri Trikoteswara Swamy Temple at Kotappakonda is one of the biggest in the state and attracts lakhs of devotees every year for Maha Shivaratri. Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana, other ministers, MLAs, government whips and MLCs offered prayers.

In NTR district, a large number of devotees visited the Shiva temple at Muktyala on the banks of the Krishna river and Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru near Vijayawada. In Prakasam district, a large number of devotees visited Tripuranthakeswara Swamy temple in Tripurantakam.

Chalukya Kumararama Bhimeswara Swamy temple at Samalkot, Sri Bheemalingeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Palakollu and Somarama temple at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district witnessed maximum rush.

