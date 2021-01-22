Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju condemns DGP's comments on BJP

Amaravati: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Somu Veerraju condemned the statement of director general of police (DGP) on the role of BJP in idols desecration cases.

He said that Chief Minister alleged the role of political parties in attacks on temples. However, the DGP had announced that the political parties have no role in attacks on temples. Surprisingly two days later, the DGP stated that the BJP has a role in attacks on temples.

He said that BJP is ready to discuss the issue openly with the DGP.It may be noted that Somu Veeraju was house arrested in Tadepalli when the BJP leaders tried to stage protest on the remarks of DGP on BJP and seeking protection to temples. The BJP leader said that the police are arresting the BJP leaders throughout the State and filing cases.

The State government should answer why the police are arresting the BJP men when they are planning for a peaceful rally. He warned that the BJP will not keep quiet if attacks on temples continued. The party gave a call to protest the attacks on temples and planning to take out Ratha yatra from February 4.

Somu Veerraju said that the police arrested MLC PVN Madhav along with BJP Guntur district president P Ramakrishna. The police also arrested KannaLakshminarayana, Vishnuvardhana Reddy and PaturiNagabushanam, he added.

MP CM Ramesh questioned the right of State government to arrest the leaders of opposition parties. He said that he is going to raise the issue of DIGs remarks on BJP through a privilege motion in parliament. He reached the house of Somu Veerraju to extend support to him.Somu Veeraju asked the police to vacate the place to prevent inconvenience to other residents of the apartment. He expressed objection over the presence of large number of policemen in front of his residence complex.