Live
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: Son dies 24 hours after mother's death in NTR district
As the mother died due to illness, the son who could not bear the death of his mother died of heart attack in NTR district
In a tragic incident took place in Vissannapet of NTR district, mother and son died within 24 hours. As the mother died due to illness, the son who could not bear the death of his mother died of heart attack. Due to this, the village of Vissannapet has cast a shadow of sadness.
Going into details, Guddala Veerababu has a good reputation as a Chanti tailor opposite Saptagiri Gramin Bank and living with his mother. Veerababu's mother who was not well undergoing treatment and died on Friday morning at a super specialty hospital. Doctors confirmed that she died of brain stroke.
Hearing the news of his mother's death, Veera Babu suddenly collapsed at home. Within 24 hours of mother's death (Saturday evening). With the death of mother and son in a span of 24 hours, the family members in Vissannapet village were left in mourning.