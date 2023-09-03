Live
- DU colleges grapple with infrastructure facilities, seek Centre's intervention
- OpenAI releases guide for teachers using ChatGPT in their classroom
- Assam doctor claims threats after conversion to Hinduism, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders probe
- Covid BA.2.86 appears less transmissible than XBB & EG variants: Experts
- Nadda flags off 'Jan Ashirvaad' yatra in MP
- One nation one election will be disaster for parliamentary democracy: Owaisi
- Local train’s coach derails in Delhi
- Three dead after an auto collided with a car in Sri Sathyasai district
- MVA scoffs at Praful Patel’s claim on plea to Thackeray to share CM post
- Google Street View photo shows man carrying 'dead body' on bicycle, claim FB users
Just In
Andhra Pradesh: South Central Railway cancels several trains amid maintenance works in Vijayawada division
South Central Railway has issued an alert to railway passengers regarding the cancellation of several trains in Andhra Pradesh.
South Central Railway has issued an alert to railway passengers regarding the cancellation of several trains in Andhra Pradesh. Some trains have been completely canceled, while others are partially canceled due to safety construction works in the Vijayawada section. The cancellations will be in effect from today (September 3) until the 10th of this month.
According to South Central Railway, Visakha-Lingampally train is cancelled from today until the 9th. The Lingampally-Visakhapatnam train is cancelled from the 4th to the 10th of this month. The train to Rayagada from Guntur is cancelled from the 3rd to the 9th of this month. Train 17244 from Rayagada to Guntur is canceled from the 4th to the 10th of this month.
Further, the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam train will only operate up to Anakapalli, while the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada train will depart from Anakapalli from the 3rd to the 10th of this month. The Tirupati-Visakhapatnam train will only go up to Samarlakota from the 6th to the 8th of this month, and the Visakhapatnam-Tirupati train will depart from Samarlakota from the 7th to the 9th of this month.
Railway officials have also announced the cancellation of the Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam train from the 4th to the 9th of this month, and the cancellation of the Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam train from September 5 to 10.