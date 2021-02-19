Andhra Pradesh: SSC public examinations to have new format with seven papers

The government of Andhra Pradesh has released orders for the tenth class public examinations in the state, which will be conducted in a new format. It is learnt that this year's tenth class public examinations have been reduced from 11 papers to 7 papers due to the late start of the academic year due to coronavirus. First Language, Second Language, English, Mathematics and Social Studies papers will be conducted separately for 100 marks while Physical Science and Biology papers for 50 marks respectively.

Previously, in a comprehensive continuous evaluation process, public examinations were conducted for 80 marks in each subject and the remaining 20 marks were taken from the internal (internal) marks and combined. This policy will be abolished for March 2021 examinations and public examinations will be conducted for 100 marks in full.

The school education department released a GO on Thursday, making minor changes to the questionnaire format. Accordingly, the questionnaires will ask Objective questions, short answer type questions, short answer questions and essay type questions. Students are given 2.30 hours to write answers to these questions. However, extra time of 15 minutes will be given to read the question paper.