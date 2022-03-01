Andhra Pradesh: Student commits suicide as parents refuse to buy him a mobile in East Godavari

A tragic incident was reported in East Godavari where a 18 year old young man who is studying polytechnic has committed suicide as his parents refused him to buy smart phone. Going into the details, A man from Pasapudi in the Raivaram Mandal of East Godavari district works as a farm laborer and supports his family.



His son who is studying in his second year of polytechnic came home on Sunday as it was a holiday and asked his parents for a smart phone. However, his mother convinced him that she is buy him a smartphone in two days.



At that time, when the father went out to work as a labourer, the young man committed suicide by hanging to a fan at home. The family members rushed him to a government hospital in Ramachandrapuram where he was pronounced dead.



The case was registered by the police following a complaint by the hospital staff and the deceased's father. The parents mourn over son's suicide.