Andhra Pradesh: Suspended MLAs on the basis of evidence, says YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy

YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy said that four MLAs were suspended on the basis of evidence and opined that defeat is inevitable for those who crossed the party line. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said that happened to 23 MLAs in the past will happen to them too and clarified that there are no seats for those who cross-voted.



Taking a jibe at Chandrababu, Mithun Reddy said that the latter is a person without character and recalled that incident of backstabbing NTR.

Mithun Reddy accused the suspended MLAs of asking the Chief Minister to confirm their candidature before voting in MLC elections and said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not now to the blackmailing politics. He challenged whether Lokesh can contesting from Chittoor district. However, the MP Reiter that they will definitely work to reach the target of winning 175 seats in next elections.

On the other hand, RK Roja has slammed TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleging him of buying the MLAs with crores of rupees to vote in their favour for the MLA quota MLC elections.