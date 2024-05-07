Live
Hyderabad: Two held for theft, 14 bikes recovered
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, along with the Chandrayangutta police, arrested two persons engaged in...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, along with the Chandrayangutta police, arrested two persons engaged in motorcycle theft. The police recovered 14 two-wheelers from them.
The arrested persons have been identified as Shams Bilal (26) and Rasuri Sukeshwar (23).
According to the police, both suspects were close friends and had developed a habit of earning easy money through the theft of two-wheelers. They devised a plan to steal motorcycles parked in front of houses, bars, or along roadsides to satisfy their needs and maintain their lavish lifestyle.
Over a period of four months, they stole 14 bikes in the Tri-Commissionerate area, with a total estimated worth of about Rs 7 lakh.
The thefts occurred in various locations, including Madhura Nagar, Khairtabad, Humayun Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Meerpet, Chandrayangutta, Abids, Saroor Nagar, Gudimalkapur, and Patancheru.