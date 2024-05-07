AIM demands govt to investigate ‘deaths due to Covid vaccines’

Hyderabad: In light of recent developments where AstraZeneca pharma company has accepted Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) as a side effect in UK courts, the Awaken India Movement (AIM) expressed deep concerns over the safety of the Covishield vaccine.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Saraswati Kavula of AIM along with professors and doctors backing AIM’s findings said that since Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India along with all other Covid Vaccines that were approved under Emergency Use Authorisation and without completing clinical trials, the government should take up study about the side effects in India also.

“The government has failed to respond to our repeated requests to investigate deaths and debilitation from adverse effects of vaccination. As per our data, the current tally stands at 19,273 deaths in the adult population and 186 deaths in children by 2023,” she asserted.

The movement has been demanding that the Government provide due compensation to all the victims of Covid vaccines, establish fast track courts, implement active surveillance and monitoring mechanism, review science behind all Covid vaccines and audit commercialisation of these vaccines. “All officials who have lied, misguided and coerced the Indian population into taking the Covid vaccines must be held accountable and criminally punished for causing widespread deaths and injuries to the citizens of India,” she added.