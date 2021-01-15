Andhra Pradesh: Task force police seizes red sandalwood of worth 1 crore in Tirupati

The task force police seized 49 red sandalwood logs being loaded into a vehicle at SV Nagar at Perumallapalle near Tirupati. The vehicle, which was ready to be transported, was seized and a case was registered. The staff who carried out the cumbing in the forest area behind SV Zoo Park from Thursday at around four o'clock in the morning on Friday found smugglers were seen loading red sandalwood logs in some carrier vehicle in SV Nagar cemetery area.

Police personnel tried to surround them but they left the logs and fled. Police said it was customary for Tamil smugglers to spend time with families near home without going to work during Sankranti. However due to coronavirus, they have resorted to the incident due to lack of income. The logs will be worth about one and a half tonnes and are worth over Rs one crore, the police said.

The police said the smugglers loaded the logs and packed the essentials to go back to the forest. They congratulated the task force personnel who took part in duty management during the festival and caught heavy red sandalwood logs. DFO Hima Shailaja reached the spot and inquired about the area from which the red sandalwood logs were brought.