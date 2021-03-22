Andhra Pradesh: TDP demands job security for coronavirus frontline warriors in the state

Andhra Pradesh Telugu Desam Party state President Atchennaidu has criticized the YSRCP government alleging that the government has not stood on it word of providing job security to those who served during the Corona disaster and moreover for removing them from duties.

He condemned the breach of Frontline Warriors' initiation in Guntur for job security. Atchennaidu released a statement on Monday to this extent and was incensed over thousands of paramedical staff hired for coronavirus duties were being ignored.

Atchennaidu said it was not appropriate to neglect the possibility of giving employment in various government departments to the staff hired on a contract basis. He warned that state-wide concerns would be raised if frontline warriors were not hired and job security provided.

The police on Monday have stopped the strike being done by the covid frontline warriors. It is learned that those who have been undergoing initiation for two days have been shifted to a government comprehensive hospital.