Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Pattabhi attacked by unknown persons in Vijayawada

TDP leader Pattabhi was attacked by unidentified persons. He was reportedly attacked while getting out of the car in the house and was rushed to hospital with injuries sustained in the attack. It is learnt that Pattabhi's car mirrors and cellphone were smashed in the incident. The perpetrators attacked with rods and sticks. This is the second attack on Pattabhi in two months.

Meanwhile, Pattabhi responded to the incident and said 15 people came and attacked his vehicle, attacking him with rods, sticks and boulders. Pattabhi alleged that he had been receiving threatening calls for last 10 days and had attacked me for exposing government corruption. Pattabhi commented that he was attacked by a conspiracy to assassinate him according to plan.

He said that the perpetrators had erupted in the area where the VIPs were moving and police had not taken any action on those who launched attack on him six months ago. However, now Pattabhi was attacked again. Pattabhi said that the DGP and the Commissioner of Police should respond and come here and asserted that he will sit on the road until justice is assured.

Pattabhi said that he was being attacked this time due to the negligence of the police and demanded that the police conduct an honest investigation. However, Pattabhi was an active participant in the discussions organized by the news channels.