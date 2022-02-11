Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLC Ashok Babu arrested in forgery of educational qualification case

The TDP MLC Ashok Babu was arrested by AP CID officials on Friday morning. The officers who took Ashok Babu into custody have shifted him to the Guntur CID office and are investigating. CID officials said that Ashok Babu had given false information that he had qualified B.Com while he was working as an Assistant Commercial Officer.



The CID alleged that Ashok Babu had tampered with records by giving false information to some officials and said the case was registered against Ashok Babu under sections 477A, ​​465 and 420. Mehr Kumar, an employee, had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta against Ashok Babu for giving false information. Geeta Madhuri, Joint Commissioner of State Taxes, has lodged a complaint with the CID against the misinformation given by Ashok Babu.



According to Geeta Madhuri, CID officials have registered a case against Ashok Babu. The Lokayukta has received a report from the Special Chief Commercial Tax Officer. In August 2021, the Lokayukta directed that the Ashok Babu case be handed over to the CID asking that they should bring to their notice what steps have been taken.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was outraged over the arrest of MLC Ashok Babu. He said the government suppressing the voice of employees who are agitating by false cases. TDP national spokesperson Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the arrest of Ashok Babu. He said that Jagan will pay the price for every mistake made by the government.