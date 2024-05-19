Andhra Pradesh tense as counting day approaches

Vijayawada : The state, which witnessed a silent wave resulting in very heavy voter turnout on May 13, is now spending some tense moments as the date for counting is fast approaching. There are apprehensions that there could be a repeat of post-poll violence that was witnessed recently.

Though the Election Commission has been taking certain strong measures like transferring some police officials, suspending some, the administration so far has not been able to create confidence among the people. On Saturday for example in Vijayawada, during morning hours some people went to a petrol station and wanted to buy petrol in bottles.



The petrol bunk staff told them that there were orders from EC not to sell loose petrol and a notice board to the effect has also been displayed. But those who came to buy petrol in bottles threatened saying they would set fire to the petrol station. A police complaint to the effect has been lodged along with the CCTV footage. The EC itself had decided to keep the central forces till 15 days after the counting as it has information of likely violence. People of Palnadu say that SP Bindu Madhav who was suspended by EC had responded in time but apparently the lower level officials did not cooperate with him and did not carry out his instructions. They demanded that the SIT should conduct a thorough probe into this issue as well.



In the meantime, the EC had approved the appointment of Harshavardhan Raju, who is now working as Bihar election observer, as the SP for Tirupati in place of Krishna Kanth Patel. It may be mentioned here that Krishna Kanth was relieved from his duties following the alleged attempt to murder of TDP Chandragiri assembly candidate Pulivarthy Nani. Raju had earlier worked as DCP Vijayawada and SP Annamayya district. He also worked in CID. Similarly, Malika Garg IPS has been appointed as the first woman SP of Palnadu district. Earlier she worked as SP Prakasam and Tirupat district. Balaji Srikesh Lathkar was appointed as the new district Collector of Palnadu. He was working as Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration.

