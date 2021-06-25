Andhra Pradesh terms Ports Bill as draconian

Amaravati: Close on the heels of its neighbour Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday said it was opposed to the proposed Indian Ports Act, 2021 mooted by the Union Ministry of Shipping.

APs Infrastructure and Investments Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy conveyed the State's objection to the proposed law to Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, saying it was "going against the Constitution."

The minister said the Legal department of Government of AP is still reviewing the Bill. The Government has sought one-month time to study the Bill and present its views. It has conveyed that the Centre cannot take away the rights of the State," Mekapati told reporters at the end of the virtual Maritime State Development Council meeting. This could be a "draconian law that could curtail market access to the state," he added.

He said the Bill provides for the constitution of One Maritime Port Regulatory Authority for all Minor Ports of about 160 in India whereas for 13 Major Ports, there are 13 Regulatory Authorities under Major Ports Regulatory Authority Act, 2020 which is discriminatory among Minor Ports and Major Ports.

"Today this (Bill), tomorrow it could be something else. It is going against the Constitution. The Centre can't infringe on the rights of the State," said Mekapati. He said a group of experts would be constituted to study the draft Bill and give its comments.

"We will then take up the issue with the Chief Minister for further action," he added.

The minister said the regulation of Minor Ports cannot be done by the Government of India and the State Government should have regulatory powers as it is on the Concurrent List

State Ports being the main drivers of the State Economy, it was the prerogative of the States to develop ports.

"AP has the second largest coastline in the country and we are in a strategic and advantageous position on the east coast. It is the State Governments which provide land and infrastructure for the development of the Minor Ports.

He said in spite of all the above facts, if the GoI still intends to proceed to enact the Bill without considering the views of Stakeholders, the GoI may at least consider exempting the existing operational ports and the ports which are under construction in the maritime States.

The Minister said the proposed law seems to be curtailing the growth of the state. The "character of the Bill" was different from what it was mentioned earlier. He said they were accepting in toto the views of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on the issue.

"We will reach out to all the states and go to the Government of India (with the objections). Our CM will decide on a (joint) fight as suggested by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister," the Infrastructure Minister added.