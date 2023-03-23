Andhra Pradesh: Three dead after a three-storied building collapsed in Visakhapatnam

A three-storied building collapsed in Ramajogi Peta near the Collectorate in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday midnight leaving three people die and six injured. Upon receiving the information, NTRF, fire personnel and police took up rescue operations and shifted six people injured to the KGH hospital.



According to the details, among the nine members including two bachelors and two families staying in the building at the time of incident, Girl Saketi Anjali (15) died on the spot after the building collapsed and a search is going on for her brother and another young man trapped in the debris.

NTRF and fire personnel are conducting a rescue operation to retrieve the two bodies. It is learned that the incident has a happened after the birthday celebrations of Anjali was held on Wednesday. However, more details about this incident are yet to be known.