Andhra Pradesh: Three dead in a road accident at Giddaluru in Prakasam district

In a tragic incident, three people were dead after a lorry passed on them in Giddaluru. The accident took place on the Amravati-Anantapur National Highway at Modampalle Cross Road near Giddaluru in Prakasam district on Monday night.



The deceased have been identified as Meruga Hanok (25) of Giddaluru, Kommunuri Prasanna (24) and Pedda Peeraiah (24) of Krishnanshettypalle village. While going on a motorcycle to his wife at Billalapuram near Nandyala, Hanok came across another motorcycle and collided and as a result, three young men fell on the road.

At the same time, a lorry carrying chilli sacks from Naparalla to Guntur in Kurnool district went over three persons who fell on the road. Three people lost their lives on the spot. Police are detaining the lorry driver, who was taken to a government hospital for postmortem. While Hanok had a daughter, his wife was pregnant. Prasanna is survived by wife and son,.Pedda Peeraiah has a wife and two daughters.