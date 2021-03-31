Andhra Pradesh: Three gas cylinders explode in a hotel in Nandyal, no casualties reported

In a horrific incident, a huge fire broke out in Nandyal of Kurnool district as three gas cylinders exploded in a hotel at Nandyal check post, which caused the fires to erupt with large-scale sounds. The huts next to the checkpost circle have burnt and the blaze also spread to nearby hotels and shops.

People in the surrounding residential areas ran in panic at the blast. The hotel has been closed for the past three days. Receiving the information, the fire brigade came with three fire engines and brought the fire under control.

Police were furious with the owner as there were about 16 cylinders in the hotel. The blast caused a huge traffic jam on the Nandyal-Nandikotkur road, which led the havoc to the vehicles.