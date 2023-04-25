Andhra Pradesh: Three helicopters spotted flying over Tirumala temple

Three helicopters spotted flying over Tirumala Hill on Tuesday evening. While Tirumala is a no flying zone, helicopters flying over the vicinity of the temple created a lot of commotion. According to the reports, helicopters hovered from the surface of Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Building, Parakamani Building, Balaji Nagar.

Alerted by this incident, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is inquiring about the helicopters. However, the helicopters are believed to belong to the Indian Air Force travelling from Kadapa to Chennai via Tirumala.

The full information regarding this is to be known. It is known that a few months ago, a video of a drone movement in Tirumala went viral on social media.



