Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and two injured in a ghastly road accident in Narsapuram

Three youths were killed on the spot in a road accident near Padmashree Colony between Narasapuram to Palakollu road on Thursday midnight and two other young men were seriously injured. The details given by the locals and the police are as follows, the youths, who were traveling on two bikes, were allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle. However, it is also suspected that the accident took place after two bikes collided head-on. All the students who died and were injured in the accident were studying intermediate. The area turned into a pool of blood with corpses scattered on the road.



Chadalawada Vamsi of Jinnoor of Poduru mandal, Chatla Mukesh Kumar (16) of Narasapuram Kanakadurga Theater area, and Samatham Subrahmanyam (17) of Vanuvulammagudi area of Narsapuram died on the spot in the accident. Injamuri Gani from Poduru mandal in Jinnoor and Lankani Sai Kumar from Narasapuram church area was rushed to a private hospital in Bhimavaram in a 108 ambulance by the police for treatment.

The three bodies were shifted to Narasapuram Government Hospital for postmortem. The case is being investigated by Rural Sub Inspector Priya Kumar under the supervision of Narasapuram CI Srinivasa Yadav.